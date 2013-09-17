SEATTLE, Sept 17 Boeing Co formally
scheduled the first flight of its 787-9 Dreamliner jet for
Tuesday at 10 am Pacific Time (1700 GMT), a flight that brings
closer the stretch version of the high-tech plane.
The 787-9 is 20 feet (6.1 metres) longer than the current
production model, the 787-8, allowing it to carry 40 more
passengers, for a total of 290.
The new version also is expected to travel about 300
nautical miles farther. Airlines want the greater capacity and
range to increase revenue on globe-spanning routes.
Tuesday's flight follows a series of problems with the
Dreamliner 787-8 since it entered service in late 2011, three
and a half years behind schedule.
The plane was grounded for more than three months earlier
this year after two batteries overheated, producing a fire in
one case.
The plane also has had problems with its electrical panels
and other systems.
Boeing said late on Monday the flight of the 787-9 would go
ahead on Tuesday, weather permitting, at Paine Field in Everett,
Washington, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Seattle, where
Boeing has its main 787 assembly lines. The flight is expected
to last about five hours, Boeing said.
The flight comes a day after Bombardier made the
first flight of its all-new single-aisle plane, the CSeries, in
Mirabel, Quebec.
The CSeries is a smaller challenger to the duopoly of Airbus
and Boeing, which have sold more than 3,800 of their
competing jets, the A320 and 737 MAX. It also competes with
forthcoming E-Jets by Brazil's Embraer.