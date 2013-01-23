By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Jan 22 A key U.S. Senate committee
will hold a hearing in coming weeks to examine U.S. aviation
safety oversight and the Federal Aviation Administration's
decision to allow Boeing Co to use highly flammable
lithium-ion batteries on board its new 787 Dreamliner, a
congressional aide said on Tuesday.
U.S., Japanese and French authorities are investigating two
separate cases in which lithium-ion batteries on board the new
airliner failed. One of the batteries sparked a fire in a parked
plane in Boston, while the other forced an emergency landing in
Japan.
As a result, authorities around the world last week grounded
all 50 Boeing 787s.
The Dreamliner, with a list price of $207 million, is the
world's newest airliner, a lightweight, advanced
carbon-composite design that has more electrical power than any
other aircraft and uses 20 percent less fuel.
"Certainly the issues of FAA certification will be a key
component of the aviation safety oversight hearing we're
planning," an aide to the Senate Commerce, Science and
Transportation Committee told Reuters in an email.
The aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said
committee chairman Senator John Rockefeller was "following the
situation surrounding the Dreamliner and FAA's task force
closely and he thinks the FAA and (Department of
Transportation)are examining the issue carefully."
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is
also keeping a close eye on the 787 investigations and the issue
of FAA oversight, congressional aides said, although no formal
hearings were planned at this point.
Boeing officials have briefed both oversight committees and
other key lawmakers about the matter, a Boeing spokesman said.
The Senate committee had already been planning to conduct
"substantial and aggressive oversight" of aviation safety during
the first quarter, but would now look closely at the 787
incidents and FAA oversight as part of that process, the
committee aide said.
Problems with the 787's lithium-ion battery have sparked
questions about why the FAA in 2007 granted Boeing a "special
condition" to allow use of the batteries on the plane, despite
the fact that they are highly flammable and hard to extinguish
if they catch fire.
Boeing designed a special system that was supposed to
contain any such fire and vent toxic gasses outside the plane,
but the two recent incidents have raised questions about whether
that was a good decision.
It remains unclear what caused the batteries to fail, but
when it announced plans to ground U.S.-based 787s, the FAA said
both battery failures released flammable chemicals, heat damage
and smoke - all of which could affect critical systems on the
plane and spark a fire in the electrical compartment.
The FAA has said it will keep the 787s grounded until
airlines demonstrate that the battery system is safe and
complies with safety regulations.