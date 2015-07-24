(Adds detail about Jenks, 787 program)
NEW YORK, July 24 Boeing Co on Friday
named Mark Jenks as head of its flagship 787 Dreamliner
passenger jet program, succeeding Larry Loftis, who will retire
at the end of July.
Jenks, who has been the program's deputy head since January,
will take over as its vice president and general manager, Boeing
said. Loftis has had a 35-year career at the company. Jenks has
been with the 787 program almost since its inception, Boeing
said.
The world's biggest plane maker said the leadership change
does not reflect an effort to shake up the 787 program, which
has generated about $27.7 billion in losses due to be worked off
as Boeing builds more of the planes.
Boeing has said the 787 will generate cash by year-end and
turn profitable in 2016, after Boeing lifts production to 12 a
month. The company loses about $23 million on each 787 that
leaves the factory, and is looking at a range of ways to cut
production costs, including targeting one of the high-tech
Dreamliner's key ingredients: titanium.
Before his role as 787 deputy general manager, Jenks led
development, testing and certification on an extended version of
the plane, the 787-9, and design definition of another, still
larger derivation, the 787-10. His background includes work on
the International Space Station and in Boeing's helicopter
division.
Loftis took over as head of the 787 program in 2012,
shepherding it through production challenges shortly after the
plane entered service in late 2011. Loftis previously ran the
777 program.
Boeing said the ages of both executives were not available.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb)