Nov 1 United Airlines said on Thursday
it had taken delivery of its second 787 Dreamliner jet from
Boeing, following a delay by the aircraft maker, and that
another three 787s due to arrive this year could also be
delayed.
United is the first U.S. airline to put into commercial
service the new carbon-composite jet, which carries a list price
of $206 million to $243.6 million, depending on the model.
The second jet was due to be delivered last week, but United
said it received it on Wednesday.
"We believe this year's subsequent 787 deliveries could be
delayed as well," Christen David, director of corporate
communications for United said.
She said the second plane would not be flown on a regular
schedule in the short term.
"We will fly it around our domestic system over the next few
weeks on an ad-hoc basis. The second aircraft is not regularly
scheduled for a few more weeks, but will operate as a spare in
the meantime."
Boeing said on Tuesday that delivery of at least two 787
jets for United was taking longer than expected. It was not one
specific issue with the plane that caused the delay, Boeing
said, declining to elaborate. United declined to comment on what
caused the delay.
Boeing said the issues would not affect delivery of 787s to
other customers.
Final work on the United airplanes was continuing, but
"taking a few days longer than anticipated," Tim Bader, a Boeing
spokesman said. "The process for completing an airplane requires
thoroughness and a disciplined adherence to process."
Boeing declined to comment further on Thursday.
United said any delivery delay of the subsequent jets would
not affect its operations. "Since we have spare aircraft, we
have the flexibility to backfill any 787s we planned to use with
these aircraft. We are hopeful that we will still receive three
more 787s this year."
The 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body jet, seats 219 passengers in
United's configuration, and is billed as Boeing's most
fuel-efficient jet. It was initially scheduled to enter service
in May 2008, but delays pushed its first flight back to December
2009 and it entered service on Oct. 26, 2011, with launch
customer All Nippon Airways.