(Corrects throughout to indicate fuel leak was due to a problem
that caused a valve to open, not a faulty valve)
TOKYO Jan 10 A valve-related problem caused a
fuel leak on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Boston airport
earlier this week, operator Japan Airlines Co. Ltd said
on Thursday.
In one of several problems relating to Boeing's newest model
in recent weeks, about 40 gallons of fuel spewed onto the
taxiway in Boston, compelling the plane to cancel take-off and
to return to the gate.
"The cause of the fuel leak in Boston was an issue
surrounding the valve," a JAL spokesman said.
No reason was given for the problem, which caused the valve
to open.
Due to the open valve, fuel flowed from the center tank to
the left main tank, and when that tank filled up, it overflowed
into a surge tank and out through a vent, the spokesman said.
The aircraft is now in Tokyo and out of service while being
checked. No timetable was given for its return to service.
U.S. regulators are still investigating a battery fire on an
identical JAL-operated Boeing jet, which damaged the plane and
an equipment bay also at Boston airport, 24 hours before the
fuel leak.
Boeing defended the 787 Dreamliner on Wednesday, saying it
was safe to fly.
(Reporting by James Topham; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)