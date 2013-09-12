NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 12 Boeing plans to
make the first flight of the 787-9 next week, a stretch version
of its high-tech Dreamliner, according to two people familiar
with the plans.
The flight, a key milestone in development of a sought-after
longer version of the fuel-efficient aircraft, is tentatively
planned for the middle or end of next week, although it could be
delayed by technical factors and weather, the sources said.
The 787-9 is 20 feet (6 meters) longer than the 787-8 model
currently in production, and will seat up to 40 more passengers,
for a total of 290, making it more economical to operate. It has
about 300 nautical miles in additional range.
A flight next week will put Boeing on the early side of its
schedule for the plane, which Boeing said would make its first
flight in the second half of 2013. The first delivery is due in
mid-2014.
A flight next week also could put the 787-9 in the air
before the first flight of the Bombardier CSeries,
which was due to make its maiden voyage last year but has
suffered a series of delays. That flight is now expected this
month.
In June, Boeing launched the 787-10, which will add another
18 feet to the 787-9's length, but will have a shorter range
than either of the earlier jets.
The 787-9 carries a list price of $243.6 million, compared
with $206.8 million for the 787-8. Boeing hasn't disclosed a
price for the 787-10.