SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, March 20 Boeing Co
plans to conduct two flight tests of its revamped 787 battery
system, possibly as soon as the end of the week, according to
three sources familiar with the matter.
The 787 flights, the first since February, mark another step
toward Boeing's recently announced goal of returning the
grounded jet to service in a matter of weeks, not
months.
Regulators banned the plane from the skies in January after
lithium-ion batteries burned on two 787s in quick succession
that month. The Federal Aviation Administration gave Boeing
permission for a single "ferry" flight on Feb. 7 to move a jet
to Washington state from Texas, carrying minimal crew and no
passengers.