ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Boeing sees strong demand for
its 737-family jets over and above its existing plans to
increase production by 12 percent by 2017 but would only revise
up its goals if they can be sustained, a senior executive said
on Monday.
"Today we are building 42 airplanes a month and plan to go
to 47 in 2017. We see very strong demand after that; in fact we
see upward pressure in rates," said Randy Tinseth, vice
president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
"We don't make those decisions unless the demand is real, we
know we can deliver the airplanes and we believe we can operate
at that higher rate for a substantial period of time in order
for us to recognise the benefits of the higher rate as well as
our supply chain," he added.
Tinseth was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the
Istat Europe aviation conference in Istanbul after a senior
Airbus executive warned against raising output in the hope of
selling more jets and vowed not to chase after marginal deals.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)