Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
LONDON Dec 9 Boeing Co forecast continued strong demand for aircraft funding, with commercial jet buyers using capital markets to fund a third of the $124 billion of the sales expected in 2015, the company said on Tuesday.
"The strength we're seeing in aircraft finance is largely the result of a healthy and balanced global demand for new aircraft," Boeing Capital Corporation's vice president for aircraft financial services, Tim Myers, said.
Capital markets are a growing source of funding for aircraft deliveries, up from just 3 percent in 2009.
Money from government-backed export credit agencies (ECA), once used to pay for the bulk of airliner deals, but it is expected to continue at historically low levels, Boeing said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)