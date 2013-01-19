The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI Boeing Co. (BA.N) is liable to compensate state-run Air India for the grounding of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on safety issues, Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Friday.

The lightweight, mainly carbon-composite aircraft has been plagued by mishaps, raising concerns over its use of lithium-ion batteries and forcing many airlines across the globe to ground them.

Poland's state-controlled LOT Airlines earlier said it would seek compensation from Boeing for grounding its two planes.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky, editing by Prateek Chatterjee)