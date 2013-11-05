Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
SYDNEY Nov 5 Boeing Co is working with Air India Ltd after the windshield of a 787 Dreamliner cracked while landing in Australia, the Seattle-based plane maker said on Tuesday.
The incident comes just weeks after a body panel fell off a 787 also operated by Air India, a development that Boeing and the airline are still investigating.
Indian media reported on Monday that the flight from Delhi, carrying 74 passengers, developed a crack late Sunday while landing in Melbourne.
An Air India spokesman said the problem was not a glitch with the high-tech aircraft but may have been due to rapid changes in temperature or particles on the windscreen while landing, media reported.
In a response to queries about the incident, Boeing said it was aware of the issue and was working with the airline. A Sydney-based spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Air India's offices in Australia could not be contacted, while Melbourne Airport declined to comment.
The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since it was introduced two years ago, including battery overheating that prompted regulators to ground the entire fleet in January. Flights resumed in April.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.