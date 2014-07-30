By Siva Govindasamy
| SINGAPORE, July 30
Boeing has this year
raised by 7 percent its forecast for global demand for
commercial airline pilots to 533,000 over the next 20 years,
citing rising deliveries of aircraft and buoyant demand from the
Asia Pacific.
The airplane manufacturer has also projected a need for
584,000 technicians in the 20 years to 2033, up 5 percent from
last year's forecast.
This translates into a requirement for 27,000 new pilots and
29,000 new technicians annually, the planemaker said in its
annual "Pilot and Technician Outlook" report.
The Asia Pacific will account for 216,000 of those pilots or
41 percent of the total.
In June, Boeing said that airlines are projected to order
36,800 new planes worth $5.2 trillion over the next 20 years. It
is expected to meet the bulk of this demand together with its
European rival, Airbus.
The Asia Pacific is expected to take delivery of 13,460 new
airplanes over the next 20 years, reflecting the region's
position as both the fastest growing and the largest market for
air transport.
This demand is driven by fast-growing low-cost carriers like
Malaysia's AirAsia, Indonesia' Lion Air, Qantas
subsidiary Jetstar, and India's Indigo, as well as
full-service airlines such as Singapore Airlines,
Garuda Indonesia, Cathay Pacific in Hong
Kong, and carriers from mainland China.
Europe follows the Asia Pacific with a requirement for
94,000 pilots, and North American carriers will need 88,000 over
the 20-year time frame, the report said.
The Middle Eastern airline industry has been driven by fast
growing carriers such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar
Airways, which have ordered hundreds of aircraft between them
and transformed cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha into
global hubs.
As a result, Boeing forecasts that the Middle East will need
55,000 pilots and 62,000 technicians.
"The challenge of meeting the global demand for airline
professionals cannot be solved by one company or in one region
of the world," said Sherry Carbary, vice-president, Boeing
Flight Services, in a statement.
"This is a global issue that can only be solved by all of
the parties involved-airlines, aircraft and training equipment
manufacturers, training delivery organizations, regulatory
agencies and educational institutions around the world."
(Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)