* Boeing exec says EU wrong over emissions scheme
* Not interested in Airbus subsidy deal, only compliance
* Boeing exec says construction gets fairer deal than
aviation
* Boeing exec sees Congress renewing ExIm authority soon
By Tim Hepher
GENEVA, March 22 Boeing threw its weight
behind Airbus in a row over European Union airline emissions on
Thursday, even as it refused to negotiate a settlement in a
separate dispute with its arch-rival over aircraft subsidies.
The chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes joined a
chorus of criticism of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme that
will charge airlines for emissions, something Brussels believes
necessary to help defeat climate change.
"This is not about Boeing and Airbus; it is about what is
best for our customers and how we are going to get the whole
industry to reduce its environmental footprint," Jim Albaugh
told Reuters.
"I don't think the European ETS approach is the right one.
We need to have a standstill on this and work with (UN aviation
agency) ICAO and get some international rules in place that
everyone can sign up to, and ones that will drive us to make the
investments we need to improve the efficiency of airplanes."
Albaugh was speaking after the aviation industry, meeting in
Geneva, urged governments to use the UN body to negotiate a
global deal on the controversial issue of aircraft emissions.
Nations such as China, India and the United States are
unhappy that the EU went ahead with a scheme that applies to
their airspace, while the EU says it was forced to act after
years of international inaction on air travel pollution.
Airbus last week led industry calls to European leaders to
delay the scheme, which it says has disrupted Chinese government
approval of dozens of valuable aircraft orders.
Making a rare joint appearance with Albaugh, his chief
rival, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told the Geneva
conference he was "not amused" about the delays and warned
Europe that a carbon trade war would be "very damaging".
Airbus and Boeing compete fiercely for jet orders worth
almost $100 billion a year but co-operate on some industry-wide
issues and signed a deal together with Brazil's Embraer
to study biofuel technology on Thursday.
NO WTO DEAL
Albaugh said Boeing had not benefited from any rift between
China and Airbus, but that Boeing expected to sell a "pretty
significant number" of 737 MAX and some 777s and 747s to China.
He argued aviation had curbed emissions by 70 percent over
40 years and questioned its treatment compared with other basic
industries like construction and cement.
"They get a bunch of carbon credits...They can reduce their
emissions and then sell their credits, and so they are almost
getting rewarded for the fact they haven't done much."
Albaugh meanwhile rebuffed European suggestions that host
governments of Airbus and Boeing should negotiate a
settlement to the world's largest trade dispute, an 8-year-old
spat at the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies.
"I am not sure we are interested in negotiating a
settlement, what we are interested in is all parties playing by
the same WTO rules," he said.
The WTO has found that both Airbus and Boeing benefited from
billions of dollars of subsidies.
The WTO is expected on Friday to adopt a finding that Boeing
gained illegal aid from space agency NASA. Washington is
expected to move soon to force the EU to comply with an earlier
ruling against loan aid to Airbus, while threatening sanctions.
Analysts say the bitter dispute may spill into years of
wrangling over compliance before it is finally resolved.
"If there are things we need to do differently we will, and
we expect that Airbus will do the same thing," Albaugh said.
Albaugh defended a recent decision to close a Boeing defence
plant in Kansas, a state where the WTO found last week that
Boeing had also received $470 million in commercial subsidies.
"Would you have us keep a facility open and pay employees
where there is no work to put through the plant? We can't do
that. We are driven by the realities of the defence budget ...
there was just not enough work to sustain that facility."
In yet another trade issue dogging the export-oriented
industry, Albaugh rejected criticism by some U.S. politicians of
guarantees provided by the U.S. ExIm bank relating to jet sales
and predicted Congress would renew their funding within weeks.
Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday blocked efforts to
force a vote on renewing the nearly 80-year-old U.S.
Export-Import Bank's charter for four more years.