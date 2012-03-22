* Boeing exec says EU wrong over emissions scheme
By Tim Hepher
GENEVA, March 22 Boeing threw its weight
behind Airbus in a dispute over European Union airline emissions
on Thursday, even as it refused to negotiate a settlement in a
separate dispute with its arch-rival over aircraft subsidies.
The chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes joined a
chorus of criticism of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme that
will charge airlines for emissions, something Brussels believes
necessary to help defeat climate change.
"This is not about Boeing and Airbus; it is about what is
best for our customers and how we are going to get the whole
industry to reduce its environmental footprint," Jim Albaugh
told Reuters.
"I don't think the European ETS approach is the right one.
We need to have a standstill on this and work with (UN aviation
agency) ICAO and get some international rules in place that
everyone can sign up to, and ones that will drive us to make the
investments we need to improve the efficiency of airplanes."
Albaugh was speaking after the aviation industry, meeting in
Geneva, urged governments to use the UN body to negotiate a
global deal on the controversial issue of aircraft emissions.
Nations such as China, India and the United States are
unhappy that the EU went ahead with a scheme that applies to
their airspace, while the EU says it was forced to act after
years of international inaction on air travel pollution.
Airbus and other companies last week appealed to European
leaders to delay the scheme, which it says has disrupted Chinese
government approval of dozens of valuable aircraft orders.
Making a rare joint appearance with Albaugh, his chief
rival, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders earlier told the Geneva
conference he was "not amused" about the delays and urged the
European Commission to freeze the scheme pending a wider deal.
"Give ICAO time to come up with a global regime. Stop it
now, don't go down the road of a trade war," Enders said.
The senior European official in charge of the scheme has
said the EU will stand by its law unless the UN's International
Civil Aviation Organization can come up with a global plan.
Asked about reported comments by a Chinese official denying
that Beijing had intervened to halt aircraft orders, Enders
said, "there are more subtle ways to do it and as we all know
aircraft purchases need Chinese government approval".
Airbus and Boeing compete for jet orders worth almost $100
billion a year but co-operate on some issues and signed a deal
together with Brazil's Embraer to study biofuel - an
issue on which Enders said the EU Commission had performed well.
NO WTO DEAL
Albaugh said Boeing had not benefited from any rift between
China and Airbus, but that Boeing expected to sell a "pretty
significant number" of 737 MAX and some 777s and 747s to China.
He said aviation had curbed emissions by 70 percent over 40
years and questioned its treatment compared to industries like
construction and cement.
"They get a bunch of carbon credits ... They can reduce
their emissions and then sell their credits, and so they are
almost getting rewarded for the fact they haven't done much."
Albaugh meanwhile rebuffed European suggestions that host
governments of Airbus and Boeing should negotiate a
settlement to the world's largest trade dispute, an 8-year-old
spat at the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies.
"I am not sure we are interested in negotiating a
settlement, what we are interested in is all parties playing by
the same WTO rules," he said.
The WTO has found that both Airbus and Boeing benefited from
billions of dollars of subsidies.
The WTO is expected on Friday to adopt a finding that Boeing
gained unfair support mainly from space agency NASA. Washington
is expected to move soon to force the EU to comply with an
earlier ruling against unfair European loans to Airbus.
Analysts say the bitter dispute may spill into years of
wrangling over compliance before it is finally resolved.
"If there are things we need to do differently we will, and
we expect that Airbus will do the same thing," Albaugh said.
In yet another trade issue dogging the aerospace industry,
Albaugh rejected criticism by some U.S. politicians of
guarantees provided by the U.S. ExIm bank to smooth jet sales
and predicted Congress would renew their funding within weeks.
Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked efforts to force a
vote on renewing the U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter for four
more years. The Obama administration says the bank's export
financing activities, of which aerospace is one part, are needed
to level the playing field with other exporters.