TOKYO Jan 16 All Nippon Airways Co
said it will keep its Boeing Dreamliner fleet in the air
for now after one of its 787 jets made an emergency landing in
western Japan on Wednesday.
The plane, bound for Tokyo from Yamaguchi in western Japan,
made an emergency landing in Takamatsu after the pilot reported
smoke in the cockpit about 15 minutes after takeoff, an Osaka
Airport spokesman said.
Measuring instruments in the 787 jet indicated a battery
error and the pilot smelled something strange before all 129
passengers on board and eight crew members were evacuated via
emergency slide, ANA and airport officials said. No one was
injured.