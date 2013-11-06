* Boeing, main workers' union reach provisional agreement
* Machinists would need to approve a long-term work contract
* State governor calls for passing legislation extending
Boeing financial incentives
By Alwyn Scott and Bill Rigby
NEW YORK/SEATTLE, Nov 5 Boeing Co is set
to build key parts of its newest jet, the 777X, in the Seattle
area providing Washington state passes legislation extending
financial incentives for the plane maker and Boeing machinists
approve a long-term work contract.
A provisional agreement between Boeing and its main workers'
union paving the way for a deal was announced by Washington
Governor Jay Inslee in Olympia on Tuesday, likely ending one of
the most keenly awaited decisions in global aerospace.
Inslee called for a special state legislative session
beginning on Thursday to approve a transportation package
extending tax breaks for Boeing and improvements to state
infrastructure.
"If we can do this in the next seven days, we can be certain
that Washington's aerospace future will be as bright as its
past," said Inslee at a press conference that was webcast from
the state capital.
Boeing welcomed the agreement with the union.
"This is important to everyone with a stake in Boeing -
including our employees, the community and our customers," said
Ray Conner, head of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, in a
statement. "We look forward to the ratification (of the
contract) and a long successful future as the global leader in
aerospace."
The agreement is crucial to the Seattle area, which is
increasingly competing with non-unionized workers in southern
states where wages are lower.
Inslee said he spoke with officials from Boeing and the
machinists union earlier on Tuesday, who told him that they had
reached a tentative labor agreement to be voted on next week.
The machinists union said its members will vote on a
proposal guaranteeing that fuselages and wings for Boeing's new
777X jet will be built by union members in the Puget Sound
region.
In exchange for keeping the work in Boeing's traditional
labor base, the machinists' union must ratify a new eight-year
contract expiring in 2024 that includes $10,000 signing bonuses
for all workers, and would make changes to the pension plan. It
would also halt additions to workers' pensions and set up a
different retirement plan funded by the company, the union said.
Three sources close to the matter cautioned that details of
the agreement remain subject to change. But it provides "a path"
to bring the program to the state, one of the sources said. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the
discussions are still confidential.
Inslee's proposed transportation package - which must pass
before Boeing agrees to locate 777X work in the state - includes
the extension of all commercial airplane tax incentives until
2040 and expansion of current tax exemptions on construction of
certain aerospace buildings to include all commercial airplanes
and suppliers of wings and fuselages.
Reuters reported on Monday that Boeing was in advanced talks
with its machinists' union to assemble the 777X and build its
wings in the Seattle area, according to several people familiar
with the negotiations.