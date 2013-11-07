(Corrects spelling of Conner from Connor in third paragraph)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
OLYMPIA, Wash. Nov 7 The Washington state
Legislature was set to convene on Thursday to consider
legislation designed to entice Boeing Co to build key parts of
its newest jet, the 777X, in the Seattle area.
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, called the
special legislative session to extend roughly $8 billion in tax
breaks and streamline permits for Boeing and to approve a
$10 billion transportation tax package.
In a letter to Inslee sent on Wednesday, the head of
Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, Ray Conner, wrote that
"favorable economic incentives" implemented by the state coupled
with Boeing machinists' pending approval of a contract would
solidify its commitment to build the wings of the 777X and house
its final assembly in the Puget Sound region.
A provisional agreement between Boeing and the machinists'
union was announced by Inslee on Tuesday.
Union members are due to conclude voting next week on an
eight-year contract that includes $10,000 signing bonuses. It
would also halt additions to workers' pensions and set up a
different retirement plan funded by the company, the union said.
The agreement is viewed as crucial to the Seattle area,
which is increasingly competing with non-unionized workers in
southern U.S. states where wages are lower.
Inslee's plan includes extending commercial airplane tax
incentives until 2040 and widens other exemptions.
Democrats control the legislature's lower house, and a
Republican-dominated majority the Senate, the upper chamber.
Sentiment leans to passing Boeing-related tax incentives.
Senate Majority Leader Rodney Tom, a conservative Democrat,
cautioned it could take weeks to pass a transportation
revenue package which would likely rely on a gasoline tax
increase.
It was not immediately clear whether Boeing views swift
passage of a transportation package as a prerequisite to
locating 777X production in Washington state and building 1.5
million square feet of new facilities in the Puget Sound area.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Washington; Editing
