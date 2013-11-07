* Boeing seeking tax incentives and new 8-year labor
contract
* Unclear if company would settle for less than full
legislative package
* Investors not concerned about placing 777X production in
Washington
By Jonathan Kaminsky and Alwyn Scott
OLYMPIA, Wash./ NEW YORK, Nov 7 The Washington
state legislature met on Thursday in special session to consider
measures to ensure Boeing Co builds its newest jet, the
777X, in the Seattle area.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, called the
session to seek roughly $8 billion in tax breaks, a streamlined
permitting process for Boeing and $10 billion in funding for
transportation improvements.
For the Seattle area to win the coveted work, Boeing's
machinist union also is being asked to approve a long-term labor
contract with concessions on pensions and healthcare. Union
members are due to vote on the proposal by next Wednesday.
The 777X program would secure thousands of jobs for the
state, keep it at the forefront of aircraft technology and
trigger construction of 1.5 million square feet of new
facilities in the Puget Sound area. It is viewed as crucial to
the Seattle area, which is competing with nonunionized workers
in southern U.S. states where wages are lower.
"Assembly of that airplane will be the lynchpin of economic
growth for the state of Washington for decades to come," Inslee
said, speaking before the Washington state House Finance
Committee on Thursday.
It remained unclear exactly how much Boeing's decision about
where to build the jet really hinges on the labor deal and the
state incentives.
The 777X is Boeing's latest jet program, and could be the
last major new plane by Boeing for the next 15 years. It is
expected to enter service in 2020.
The jet will be built using a metal fuselage similar to the
current 777, one of Boeing's best-selling planes, and will add a
large new carbon-composite wing and new engines. More than 100
orders for the jet are expected later this month at the Dubai
Airshow.
In a letter to Inslee sent on Thursday, the senior vice
president of Boeing's government operations, Tim Keating, listed
tax incentives and the transportation infrastructure package,
along with a labor agreement, as elements "that will ensure our
lasting competitiveness in Washington state."
The letter went on to commend the governor for working to
"achieve the results that are necessary" to locate 777X
production in Washington state.
"That doesn't mean it's a deal-breaker," said Ken Herbert,
an aerospace analyst at Canaccord Genuity Inc in San Francisco.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Boeing clearly wants to lock in the labor concessions but
might be more flexible on the legislative proposals, Herbert
said.
The Chicago-based planemaker has also considered putting the
777X at its South Carolina assembly plant, where it makes some
787 Dreamliners, according to industry sources.
Putting the 777X there was seen by many industry experts as
more financially sound for the long haul. But the labor proposal
shows determination to control costs and avert strike risk with
the 777X in Washington.
Boeing also is under pressure to avoid the technical
problems and delays that plagued the Dreamliner, which arrived
three years late after production was outsourced around the
world.
"It would almost certainly have been more disruptive to move
a larger component of the (777X) operations to South Carolina,"
said Russell Solomon, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service in
New York.
So far, investors are not concerned about the tilt toward
building the jet in Washington.
Boeing stock is near record highs, and has not fallen
significantly since the provisional proposals were announced on
Tuesday. The shares were down 0.6 percent at $132.24 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Investors care about stability, visibility, profitability
and risk in the assembly of aircraft," said Rob Stallard, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "If the location of final
assembly impacts these factors, then they probably care."
The provisional labor agreement with the machinists' union
was announced on Tuesday. The eight-year
contract includes $10,000 signing bonuses and enhanced pensions
for older workers who opt to retire, but would halt further
additions to current workers' pensions and set up a different
retirement plan funded by the company, the union said.
Inslee's plan includes extending commercial airplane tax
incentives until 2040 and widens other exemptions.
Democrats control the legislature's lower house, and
Republicans control the Senate. Sentiment in both chambers leans
toward passing Boeing-related tax incentives.
But Senate Majority Leader Rodney Tom, a conservative
Democrat, cautioned it could take weeks to pass a transportation
revenue package that would likely rely on a gasoline tax
increase.
It was not immediately clear whether Boeing views swift
passage of a transportation package as a prerequisite to
locating 777X production in Washington state and building 1.5
million square feet of new facilities in the Puget Sound area.
"It's not do-or-die to get the transportation package done
immediately," Tom said.