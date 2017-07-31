FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 16 hours ago

Boeing sets up avionics group to capture flight electronics sales

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it has set up an avionics group to make flight controls and other electronics for commercial and military aircraft, aiming to bring products to market after 2020.

The world's largest plane maker said the new group has already started development of systems that it expects will be lower cost, higher quality alternatives to existing products made by suppliers, and would deliver more services revenue to Boeing after a plane is sold. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

