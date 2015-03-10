(Adds details from Boeing, context)
NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co said on
Tuesday that high-density packages of lithium batteries like
those used in cell phones and laptops pose fire risks and should
not be carried on passenger planes until safer methods for
carrying them are developed.
The risk is "continually increasing (and) requires action to
be taken," the aircraft maker said in a statement in response to
questions from Reuters.
Boeing is part of an industry group including other plane
makers such as Bombardier Inc and Airbus Group NV
, that found current firefighting systems on airliners
can not "suppress or extinguish a fire involving significant
quantities of lithium batteries," posing an "unacceptable risk"
for the industry.
The main chemical used, Halon 1301, is unable to stop fires
from rechargeable lithium ion or non-rechargeable lithium metal
batteries, the two main types of cells in consumer devices, the
industry group said in a report.
Boeing said it agrees with the recommendations in the report
by the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industry
Associations and the International Federation of Air Line
Pilots' Associations.
The report is due to be considered in April by a working
group of the United Nations International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), a standards setting body.
ICAO said that to take effect, the recommendations would
need to be approved by its dangerous goods panel in October, and
then by a broader air safety council next year. If approved,
they would be included in the 2017-2018 edition of ICAO's
technical instructions for dangerous goods transport.
The ICCAIA-IFALPA report recommends:
-banning shipments of high-density packages of lithium ion
batteries and cells on passenger aircraft until safer transport
methods are implemented
-establishing appropriate packaging and shipping requirements
to carry lithium ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft
-establishing appropriate packaging and shipping
requirements to carry lithium metal and lithium ion batteries as
cargo on freight aircraft.
"The Boeing Company supports and advocates for global
harmonized requirements related to the air transport of
batteries. We support efforts to develop effective protective
packaging materials to facilitate the safe shipment of lithium
batteries as cargo."
The U.S. in 2008 banned carrying lithium metal batteries as
cargo on passenger aircraft, unless they are shipped with or in
equipment, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
But lithium ion batteries are allowed as cargo on both
passenger and freight aircraft as long as the packages do not
exceed 11 pounds (five kilograms), the agency said.
