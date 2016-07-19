Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
WASHINGTON, July 19 A joint project of Boeing Co and Textron Inc unit Bell Helicopter is being awarded a $545 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. defense contract, the Pentagon said.
The modification provides for the manufacture of four MV-22 tilt rotor aircraft for the government of Japan, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.