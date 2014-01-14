* Green diesel made by transforming oils, fats into fuel
* Costs about the same and can be blended with jet fuel
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 14 U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co.
aims to seek approval from regulators around the world to
use "green diesel" as a jet fuel, the company said, which could
cut carbon emissions without boosting costs.
Green diesel is made from oils and fats such as used cooking
oil, plant oils or waste animal fats in a process that uses
hydrogen to break big molecules into smaller ones.
It is also known as "renewable diesel" and can be used in
any diesel engine. It differs from biodiesel, however, which is
produced by a chemical reaction between vegetable oil and
alcohol.
"Green diesel approval would be a major breakthrough in the
availability of competitively priced, sustainable aviation
fuel," said James Kinder, technical fellow in Boeing's
Commercial Airplanes Propulsion Systems Division, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The wholesale cost of green diesel is around $3 a gallon
including government incentives, which is about the same as for
oil-based jet fuel and cheaper than other biofuels, Boeing said.
Researchers at Boeing have found that green diesel can be
blended with oil-based jet fuel, the company said. Proof is
needed that its efficiency and reliability are comparable with
traditional fuel.
The aviation sector accounts for about 2 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions, and that share is expected to grow to
3 percent by 2050 without moves to control emissions.
Green diesel emits at least 50 percent less carbon dioxide
than fossil fuels over its lifecycle, according to Boeing.
Since 2011, some airlines such as Lufthansa and
Continental Airlines have been using alternative
biofuels made from the jatropha plant or from algae for
commercial flights on planes made by Boeing and European rival
Airbus.
Boeing is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration, engine manufacturers and green diesel producers
to pave the way for its approval as a jet fuel.
"We are collaborating with our industry partners and the
aviation community to move this innovative solution forward and
reduce the industry's reliance on fossil fuel," Kinder said.
Green diesel production capacity already exists in the
United States, Europe and Singapore that could supply up to 1
percent - about 600 million gallons - of global commercial jet
fuel demand a year.