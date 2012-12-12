FRANKFURT Dec 12 BMW said it has signed a collaboration agreement with Boeing to share manufacturing knowledge about carbon fibre.

The pact aims to advance research for carbon fibre recycling as well as know-how about manufacturing and automation, BMW said on Wednesday.

BMW Group will bring two vehicles with a carbon passenger cell on to the market for the first time starting late 2013. Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is made up of 50 percent carbon fibre material.