BRIEF-AV Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016
SINGAPORE Aug 25 BOC Aviation, the leasing subsidiary of Bank of China, said it has placed an order for a total of 80 Boeing Co 737 series aircraft for delivery from 2016 to 2021.
Monday's order comprises 50 737 Max 8 and 30 Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.
"Following the successful placement of the 50 Next Generation 737 aircraft that we ordered in 2006, this is a continuation of our commitment to be responsive to airline customers which are expanding or replacing older fleets," said Robert Martin, managing director and CEO of Singapore-based BOC Aviation, one of the world's leading lessors.
Mondays' order follows the lessor's order for 36 Airbus A320ceo and seven A320neo planes at the Farnborough airshow in July. [ID::nWEB00PNM] (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
