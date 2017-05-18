(Recasts; adds details about Canadian response)
By Alwyn Scott and Alana Wise
SEATTLE May 18 Canada suggested on Thursday it
could scrap plans to buy Boeing Co fighter jets if the
United States backed Boeing's claims that Canadian plane maker
Bombardier Inc dumped jetliners in the U.S. market.
"Canada is reviewing current military procurement that
relates to Boeing," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland
said in a statement released late on Thursday.
Canada "strongly disagrees" with the U.S. Commerce
Department decision to investigate Boeing's claims that
Bombardier sold planes below cost in the United States and
benefited unfairly from Canadian government subsidies, the
statement added.
The remarks came after the U.S. Commerce Department launched
an investigation into Boeing's claims, and pointed to the
potential for rising trade tension between the two countries.
Boeing and Canada are in talks over the purchase of 18 Boeing
Super Hornet fighters this year or in early 2018.
President Donald Trump has called for a strong stronger
stance on trade with his "America First" policy that got a boost
on Thursday when Commerce formally announced its intent to
renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The Commerce probe in Boeing's case, which was expected,
parallels a probe by the U.S. International Trade Commission
(USITC) into Boeing's allegations that Bombardier sold 75
CSeries planes to Delta Air Lines Inc last year at a
price well below cost. Bombardier has rejected the allegations
and the two sides clashed at an ITC hearing on Thursday on
whether the companies' competing plane models are even
comparable.
"While assuring the case is decided strictly on a full and
fair assessment of the facts, we will do everything in our power
to stand up for American companies and their workers," Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
"ISN'T MUCH COMPETITION"
The Commerce investigation was announced as USITC staff
heard arguments on Thursday from representatives for Boeing,
Bombardier and Delta Air Lines Inc, which has sided with
Bombardier against Boeing.
The former head of Boeing's commercial aircraft unit told
the panel that government subsidies for Bombardier allowed the
Canadian company to sell small, 100- to 150-seat jet liners at
prices Boeing could not match.
"It is untenable for us to continue competing with
government subsidized competitors" Boeing Vice Chairman Raymond
L. Conner said. "Bombardier is very close to forcing us out of
(the 100- to 150-seat market) altogether."
Bombardier representative Peter Lichtenbaum countered that
Boeing's claims were overblown.
"Boeing has not suffered any lost sales or lost revenues due
to competition with Bombardier," he told the panel. "There just
isn't much competition between Bombardier's CSeries and Boeing's
products."
Delta agreed last year to buy up to 75 Bombardier CSeries
planes, a deal worth an estimated $5.6 billion based on the list
price of about $71.8 million.
How U.S. regulators decide the dispute will have a
significant impact on the market for small, regional jetliners
in North America and globally, and on U.S.-Canadian relations.
The CSeries is critical to Bombardier's future. If the
United States finds that Canadian subsidies for Bombardier have
harmed Boeing and imposes duties, demand for the CSeries in the
United States could suffer and airlines could pay more.
The disagreement between the two planemakers also adds frost
to an increasingly chilly U.S.-Canadian trade relationship,
along with disputes over Canadian softwood lumber and U.S. milk
protein products.
Commerce said that if the investigations determine that
CSeries planes were dumped in the U.S. market or unfairly
subsidized, it would collect duties equal to the value of the
benefits. Those duties would increase the cost of the Bombardier
planes ordered by Delta.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Alana Wise and David Lawder and
Allison Lampert; Editing by Andrew Hay and Bill Trott)