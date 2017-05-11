BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL May 11 Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Alain Bellemare on Thursday said an anti-dumping petition filed by Boeing Co against the sale of the Canadian planemaker's new CSeries aircraft in the U.S. would have a "serious" impact on airlines, innovation and competition in the aerospace industry.
"That Boeing would prefer that airlines buy larger aircraft based on older technology, that approach may be better for Boeing but it is worse for everyone else," Bellemare told analysts during a call.
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account