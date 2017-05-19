PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA May 19 Boeing Co's military sales division is worried about Canada's threat to scrap the proposed purchase of 18 Super Hornet jets and is seeking talks with government officials, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Canada suggested on Thursday it could ditch its plans to buy the jets if the United States backed Boeing's claims that Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc dumped jetliners in the U.S. market. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.