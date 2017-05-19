OTTAWA May 19 Boeing Co's military sales division is worried about Canada's threat to scrap the proposed purchase of 18 Super Hornet jets and is seeking talks with government officials, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Canada suggested on Thursday it could ditch its plans to buy the jets if the United States backed Boeing's claims that Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc dumped jetliners in the U.S. market. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)