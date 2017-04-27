British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
PARIS/NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's CSeries airplane.
The request for anti-dumping measures was also addressed to the U.S. International Trade Commission, a federal trade agency, the U.S. planemaker said in a statement.
"Bombardier has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices – less than $20 million for airplanes that cost $33 million to produce, based on publicly available information," Boeing said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.