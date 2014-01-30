NEW YORK Jan 30 Boeing Co said on Thursday it would pay bonuses to engineers, machinists and other employees in response to the company's strong 2013 performance.

The payouts are "among the highest-ever levels" paid to non-represented employees and engineers and technicians represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA).

The bonuses are equivalent to between 6.15 percent and 6.54 percent of the employees' eligible pay from 2013.

For machinists, the payout totals 4 percent of eligible pay. Machinists are represented by the International Association of Machinists.