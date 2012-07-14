SAO PAULO, July 14 U.S. aerospace company Boeing
Co has offered to transfer more technology to Brazil if
the government upgraded its Air Force fighter fleet with the
firm's F-18 Super Hornet jet, a local paper reported on
Saturday.
Boeing vice president of the F/A-18 program, Mike Gibbons,
said his company would offer Brazilian "companies the
opportunity to construct components for the new Super Hornets
and other future projects of Boeing," according to O Estado de
S. Paulo newspaper.
He did not go into detail about the expanded technology deal
Boeing was offering, if the government chooses to award the
American company Latin America's most coveted
multi-billion-dollar defense contract.
In February, government sources told Reuters that Brazil was
very likely to award the contract to France's Dassault for its
Rafale fighter. Dassault is offering unrestricted technology
sharing to win the contract.
But since 2011, Boeing has been tipping the scales back in
its favor by expanding its business ties with Brazil.
In June, Boeing and Brazilian aerospace designer Embraer
said they would collaborate on some aspects of
developing Embraer's KC-390 military transport and refueling
jet, tightening relations between the two countries' defense
industries.
And on July 10, Embraer announced plans for Boeing to supply
a new weapons system for its light attack fighter, strengthening
its offer in a fiercely contested bid for a U.S. Air Force
contract in Afghanistan.