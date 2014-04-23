NEW YORK, April 23 Boeing Co
* Ceo says company expects book to build ratio above 1 for
the year, due to good demand
* Cfo says deferred production cost on 787 dreamliner was
$23.1 billion in quarter; still seen peaking at $25 billion
* Cfo says company expects to continue delivering strong
cash flow in coming quarters
* Cfo says deferred production balance will benefit from
step-down pricing from suppliers and better productivity as
production rates stabilize; will start to decrease when 787
production hits 12 a month
* Cfo says south carolina assembly line is making progress
on production problems, sees no impact on year forecast; 787
wing crack issue also "behind us"; will see supplier cost step
downs in next quarter
* Ceo says some pricing pressure on 777-300er, but has high
confidence in maintaining high production rates for 777 as it
begins to build the 777x
* Ceo says may have relied too much on outside work in past;
now has option to use best mix of inside and outside workers to
deliver products on time
* Ceo says expects f-18 fighter jet line will remain open
due to orders from u.s. Government, supplemented by
international sales
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)