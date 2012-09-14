(Company corrects figure for 737 max jets to 649 firm orders)
Sept 14 Sept 14 Boeing Co :
* Ray Conner, Boeing commercial planes chief, tells Morgan
Stanley investor conference that net orders at 649 for 737 max
* Cargo market has flattened, notes older 747
freighters are being parked
* Qantas cancellations not changed
company view on 787 output rates
* Commercial planes chief says too early to comment on EADS
-BAE
Systems talks, adds EADS clearly wants to expand
military business
* Commercial planes chief says he is 'cautiously optimistic' as
787 goes into rate ramps
* Company pricing currently driving a premium over
the Airbus A320 neo and classic 737s
(Editing by Alwyn Scott and Phil Berlowitz)