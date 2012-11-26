Nov 26 Boeing Co : * During call hosted by RBC Capital Markets, Boeing executives Pat Shanahan, senior vice president and general manager, Airplane Programs, and Larry Loftis, vice president and general manager, 787 Program, say company is on track to increase production of 737 to 38 from 35 in January * Output of 787 came to 5 a month in November * Still targeting production rate of 10 787s a month by end of 2013 * Improvements in production system could enable it to drive 787 output

above 10 a month if and when that decision is made * Says there have been delays in 787 deliveries but added they are not systemic

in nature but due to learning issues * 787-9 model is meeting engineering milestones, company plans to

introduce it in final assembly in late spring, early summer * Loftis says 787-10 model will be a great airplane, says there is company support for

it but there is still work ahead before company will be given authority to launch program for that bigger model * Company is looking toward back end of decade for potential launch of 787-10

model * 787 backlog is currently 60 percent for 787-8 model and 40 percent for