DUBAI Dec 6 Boeing sees sales of its
business jets rebounding over the next two years after a "tough"
2016, Boeing Business Jet President David Longridge said at a
press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.
Boeing Business Jets (BBJ), which sells variants of Boeing
aircraft for the corporate jet market, blames a more than
halving of sales this year on the uncertainty created by
Britain's Brexit vote and U.S. Presidential election.
In 2016, Boeing has booked sales for three business jets,
all narrow body aircraft, compared to 10 in 2015, including four
wide-bodies, and 14 jets in 2014, BBJ Vice President Jeff Dunn
told Reuters.
"Now the elections are over and Brexit is decided we're
starting to see things pick up," Longridge said. "I think over
the next two years we'll go back to the kind of six to eight
airplanes that we saw more regularly in the past four years," he
said.
Boeing has campaigns open for three to four business jets
though is unlikely to close those deals before Dec. 31,
Longridge said. He later told Reuters 2016 was likely to be the
low point for BBJ in terms of sales since the 2009 global
financial crisis.
Boeing's business jet division, which competes with Airbus
Corporate Jets, makes up a fraction of the company's
total aircraft sales and deliveries. It delivered four dedicated
models of narrow-body BBJ jets plus an unspecified number of
wide-body jets for private customers in 2015, out of 762 total
jetliner deliveries that year.
Longridge on Tuesday announced Asia-Pacific-based Orient
Global Aviation as the first customer of the recently announced
BBJ 737 MAX 7 aircraft.
