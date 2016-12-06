(Releads with hopes for Trump presidency giving a boost to the
U.S. market)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI Dec 6 U.S President-elect Donald Trump
could give the business jet market a much needed boost after a
"tough" 2016, Boeing Business Jets President David
Longridge said in Dubai on Tuesday.
The international property tycoon has his own private fleet,
including a Boeing 757, which he used to criss-cross the United
States during the presidential campaign.
Longridge believes Trump's use of private aircraft could
encourage other business owners to do likewise and help the
industry that is often associated with the ultra-rich and came
under fire in President Barack Obama's first term of office.
In 2013 Obama proposed stretching a depreciation tax-break
schedule for corporate jets from five years to seven years.
Business jet makers objected, saying it would be damaging for
the industry. Obama has not changed the depreciation tax-break
on corporate jets and is unlikely to do so before his term ends
in January.
"Donald Trump is a lot more open about his use of business
aviation than I think it's fair to say any previous U.S.
president we've had, he said at press conference. "I can't help
but think, and maybe this is the optimistic in me, that bodes
well for us as an industry."
Longridge's comments were made less than two hours before
Trump called on the government to cancel the purchase of
Boeing's new Air Force One plane on Tuesday, saying it was
"ridiculous" and too expensive.
"Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future
presidents but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion.
Cancel order!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
Boeing has not yet been awarded the money to build the two
proposed Air Force One replacements and is currently working on
engineering and designing the aircraft.
Boeing is forecasting a recovery in its business jet
business over the next two years after sales more than halved
this year to three aircraft, all narrow-bodies. This compares to
10, including four wide-bodies, in 2015 and 14 jets in 2014,
Boeing Business Jet Vice President Jeff Dunn told Reuters.
Boeing Business Jets (BBJ), which sells variants of Boeing
aircraft for the corporate jet market, blames a more than
halving of sales this year on the uncertainty created by
Britain's Brexit vote and U.S. Presidential election.
"Now the elections are over and Brexit is decided we're
starting to see things pick up," Longridge said. "I think over
the next two years we'll go back to the kind of six to eight
airplanes that we saw more regularly in the past four years," he
said.
Boeing has campaigns open for three to four business jets
though is unlikely to close those deals before Dec. 31,
Longridge said. He later told Reuters 2016 was likely to be the
low point for BBJ in terms of sales since the 2009 global
financial crisis.
Boeing's business jet division, which competes with
commercial jets rival Airbus's Corporate Jets arm,
accounts for a fraction of the company's total aircraft sales
and deliveries. It delivered four dedicated models of
narrow-body BBJ jets plus an unspecified number of wide-body
jets for private customers in 2015, out of 762 total jetliner
deliveries that year.
Longridge on Tuesday announced Asia-Pacific-based Orient
Global Aviation as the first customer of the recently announced
BBJ 737 MAX 7 aircraft.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Doina Chiacu and Jeffrey
Dastin; Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg Mahlich)