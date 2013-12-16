Dec 16 Boeing Co's board authorized a new $10 billion share buyback program, and the company said it would increase its quarterly dividend by about 50 percent to 73 cents per share.

The new repurchase program is in addition to about $800 million remaining from the company's 2007 stock repurchase authorization, Boeing said on Monday.

The company also said that share buybacks for the current year were complete and were expected to resume in January 2014.

Boeing shares were up about 2 percent in extended trading. They closed at $134.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.