Dec 15 Boeing Co raised its share repurchase authorization to $12 billion from $10 billion and said it would increase its quarterly dividend.

The planemaker, which had $4.8 billion remaining in its previous stock buyback plan, raised its dividend to 91 cents per share from 73 cents. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)