Dec 15 Boeing Co raised its share
repurchase authorization to $12 billion from $10 billion and
said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 25 percent, a
sign of confidence in its cash outlook for the year.
The world's biggest planemaker had $4.8 billion remaining in
its previous stock buyback plan and raised the dividend to 91
cents per share from 73 cents.
Investors sent Boeing stock up 2.3 percent to $124.90 in
after-hours trading.
Boeing shareholders have been looking for the company to
deliver cash as it ramps up delivery of planes to record levels.
In October, Boeing reported an 18 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, but its cash generation lagged below
expectations, putting a question mark over its ability to meet
its forecast for the year.
Boeing had promised that cash flow would be "very strong" in
the fourth quarter, and Monday's move signaled it was confident
of hitting its targets.
"Strong operating performance across our business continues
to generate significant cash flow and financial strength for
Boeing," said Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney.
Boeing also said had finished its stock repurchases for
2014, having spent $6 billion, and plans to resume in January.
It added that it expected the purchases under the current plan
to take two to three years.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott
in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Lisa Shumaker)