Dec 14 Boeing Co raised its share repurchase authorization to $14 billion from $12 billion and also increased its quarterly dividend.

The planemaker, which had $5.25 billion remaining under the $12 billion buyback plan, said it raised its dividend to $1.09 per share. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)