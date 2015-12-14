(Adds details)
Dec 14 Boeing Co raised its share
repurchase authorization to $14 billion from $12 billion and
also increased its quarterly dividend, a sign of confidence in
its cash outlook despite plans to cut production.
The planemaker, which had $5.25 billion remaining under the
previous buyback plan, said it raised its dividend to $1.09 per
share from 91 cents.
Boeing's shares rose 1.2 percent to $144.75 in after market
trade on Monday, more than recovering their losses in regular
trading.
The company had said in October it could cut production by
as much as 15 percent on its 777 long-range, widebody jetliner,
one of its most profitable planes and a key source of cash.
The talk of a possible slowdown came as Boeing posted
narrower losses on its 787 Dreamliner and voiced confidence in
that plane's ability to generate cash and fill the gap.
Boeing is banking on the 787, its newest jet in production,
to begin generating cash flow in the current quarter.
The company had previously raised its share repurchase
authorization and increased its dividend in December last year.
Boeing said on Monday that it had finished its stock
repurchases for 2015, having spent $6.75 billion. It expects to
start buying back shares in January.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)