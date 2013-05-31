SEATTLE May 31 Boeing Co on Friday began
a major move to spread its commercial aircraft engineering
talent and aircraft support staff around the U.S., announcing
plans for engineering design and airplane-support centers
outside of the Seattle area.
The Chicago-based company said it will establish engineering
design centers in Washington state, South Carolina and Southern
California. The centers will compete with each other for work
based on their ability to supply skills at the lowest cost,
spokesman Doug Alder said.
The company also is setting up a propulsion center in South
Carolina that will make nacelles, or engine casings, for the
forthcoming 737 MAX jet, due to enter production in 2015, with
engines made by CFM, a joint venture of GE Aviation and
Safran. On current 737s, United Technologies
makes the nacelles.
Final assembly of the 737 MAX will still be done at the 737
factory in Renton, Washington, Alder said.
The moves will diversify the company's engineering base,
Boeing said, allowing it to reduce risk by ensuring work can
continue if problems erupt - from natural disasters to labor
unrest.
Boeing will increase engineering jobs at existing facilities
in South Carolina and Southern California. The company now has
about 1,000 engineers in South Carolina, home of its second 787
assembly line, and 1,200 in Southern California.
About 300 jobs will move from the Seattle area in about six
to nine months. There's no firm timetable or headcount for
growth at the other centers, Alder said.
The design centers will need to compete for work inside the
company. "Everything is on the table," Alder said. "It's up for
grabs for any of these centers to compete for the work that's
coming down the road."
In a related move, an airplane support center in Southern
California that now provides quick access to engineering advice
and spare parts for McDonnell Douglas aircraft will grow to
cover all out-of-production Boeing aircraft. Boeing acquired
McDonnell Douglas in 1997.
Support for production aircraft will continue at centers in
Washington state.