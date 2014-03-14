March 14 Boeing Co's Chief Executive W.
James McNerney earned $23.3 million in 2013 compared with $27.5
million in 2012, as the value of his pension was unchanged last
year.
Boeing said last week that it would end pension plans for
68,000 non-union employees, including McNerney, effective Jan.
1, 2016.
McNerney's total compensation nearly doubled to $39.2
million last year, including stock options exercised and
excluding the change in pension value, showed a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()
The value of 64-year-old McNerney's pension had risen by
$6.4 million in 2012.
The base salary of McNerney, who has held the top job since
July 2005, has remained unchanged at $1.93 million since March
2008.