ABU DHABI Nov 5 Boeing Co has sketched
out plans to develop an all-new aircraft, with new engines and
likely a composite structure, to replace its 737 MAX jetliner by
2030, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.
The airplane will be slightly larger than the 737 but its
shape won't change dramatically from the current fuselage. The
push for the new aircraft was being driven by competition from
China and elsewhere, he said at an innovation summit.
"By 2030 we will have a new airplane," he said, adding
there's "a good chance it will be a composite airplane."
"It will be slightly bigger, there will be new engines. The
current look of the planes (shape) won't change dramatically,"
McNerney said.
Chinese planemaker COMAC is developing the C919 jet to
compete with the 737 and the Airbus A320. The jet has
been delayed until end-2015.
Other competitors include Russia's MS-21 and the slightly
smaller Bombardier CSeries from Canada.
McNerney said an all-new 737 MAX replacement was needed
"because the new entrants would do something like MAX."
Boeing has nearly 100 years of aircraft experience and "we
cannot give up that advantage because competing on costs alone
would be difficult," he said. "Innovation is the only answer,
there's no easy way around."
The Boeing 737 and competing Airbus A320, seating 150-160
people in standard layouts, are the world's most popular jets
and the backbone of short-haul fleets worldwide.
Boeing had considered designing a completely new
"clean-sheet" design as a successor to the 737 at the start of
the decade but abandoned the plan and came up with a revamped
version of the 737 known as the MAX after Airbus scored market
success with an upgraded version of its own A320.
Having invested in an upgrade capable of providing around 15
percent fuel savings thanks to new engines, both companies had
previously indicated they would not aim for a complete redsign
before 2030.
But McNerney's comments provide further detail to the
thinking of the Chicago-based aerospace and defense giant.
Boeing is preparing to deliver the 737 MAX, its next
iteration of the stalwart single-aisle 737 jetliner it
introduced in 1968.
The 737 MAX is a "renovation" of the current 737, with new
engines and aerodynamic changes that provide up to 20 percent
better fuel efficiency. But the jet is not an all-new aircraft,
and the company now envisions succeeding it in 2030.
Boeing's chief executive has said the company wants to avoid
"moon shots" - long-range product developments that take decades
to come to market. Instead, Boeing wants to innovate frequently
and harvest existing technology in new aircraft, much like tech
companies do. By referring to a composite 737 structure,
McNerney suggests the successor plane will draw from the
composite-built 787 Dreamliner, Boeing's latest all-new
aircraft.
Boeing and Airbus are battling for market share in the
crucial single-aisle segment, which will account for nearly 70
percent of new aircraft deliveries worth some $2.5 trillion over
the next 20 years, according to Boeing's estimates.
Boeing's 737 MAX competes with the Airbus A320neo family,
which was launched about 8 months before the 737 MAX and so far
has captured about 60 percent of sales.
The A320neo is due to enter service in the fourth quarter of
2015, compared with 2017 for the 737 MAX.
