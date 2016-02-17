Feb 17 Boeing Co's top executive
reaffirmed on Wednesday the company's outlook for strong growth
and cash flow over the next five years, dismissing concerns the
aviation business cycle is on the cusp of a downturn and
predicting profitability will rise.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, speaking at an
investor conference, also said the company is "very confident"
in its accounting for 787 costs. They were his first public
remarks after it was reported the Securities and Exchange
Commission was looking into the company's use of the program
accounting method with the flagship 787 program, which has run
up about $30 billion in deferred costs.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)