Feb 17 Boeing Co's top executive reaffirmed on Wednesday the company's outlook for strong growth and cash flow over the next five years, dismissing concerns the aviation business cycle is on the cusp of a downturn and predicting profitability will rise.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, speaking at an investor conference, also said the company is "very confident" in its accounting for 787 costs. They were his first public remarks after it was reported the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the company's use of the program accounting method with the flagship 787 program, which has run up about $30 billion in deferred costs.

