By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Boeing Co's chief
executive sounded a new note of caution on Wednesday, saying the
world's biggest plane maker would post "flattish" sales next
year, even as profit and cash flow rise.
Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing also might miss its target of
selling about 740 jetliners this year, having booked just 355
net orders so far.
Airlines have cooled on buying new planes, especially large
twin-aisle models, and some analysts had already factored a
sales miss into their forecasts.
While Boeing is still aiming for its target, "there's
nothing that's driving us with a sense of urgency that we have
to hit" it, Muilenburg said at an investor conference hosted by
Morgan Stanley.
Boeing's near-record backlog of about 5,700 plane orders
will keep the factories humming, and Boeing will not cut prices
just to generate sales, he said.
Still, Muilenburg said Boeing may cut production of 777 jets
further than its current projections if sales of the twin aisle
model continue to lag. The 777, one of Boeing's most successful
and profitable planes, is undergoing a makeover that will add
new engines and wings and other refinements.
Boeing makes 777s at a rate of 8.3 a month, and had already
announced plans to cut output to seven a month next year as it
shifts to the new 777X model, which enters production in 2018.
But Boeing has sold just eight 777s this year, far short of
the 40 to 50 needed to sustain production at those levels.
"So, obviously, pressure there," Muilenburg said. "We need
to be successful on some (777 sales) campaigns over the next two
to three months to hold that seven-a-month rate," he said. "If
we don't, we'll have to adjust."
Cutting 777 production would "add pressure" to Boeing's goal
of hitting its profit-margin target and would reduce revenue,
Muilenburg said. But Boeing's ramp up in production of
single-aisle 737s, also very profitable, would offset the
decline.
Defense sales also are expected to be "flattish" next year,
he said. But there are signs that U.S. defense spending could
rise, and "strong pockets of growth" in Middle East and Asia
Pacific regions could help.
Cost cutting and streamlining across all of Boeing and its
supply chain, and rising deliveries, should keep profits and
cash flow rising, he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese, Will Dunham
and Bernard Orr)