June 23 Boeing Co said it appointed Dennis Muilenburg as its chief executive to succeed James McNerney, who would retire at the end of February.

Muilenburg, who has been the plane maker's president and chief operating officer since 2013, will take charge on July 1, the company said on Tuesday.

McNerney will continue as the company's chairman. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)