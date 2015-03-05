NEW YORK, March 5 Boeing Co's cash flow level will rise in coming years but investors should expect the gains in 2015 to come toward the end of the year, much like in 2014, the company's chief financial officer told an investor conference on Thursday.

"You're going to see it much more backloaded," Greg Smith said the conference, organized by JPMorgan in New York. "We'll continuously see strong cash flow," he said. "But you can't really focus on quarterly (performance). You really have took at this over an 18 to 24 month period."

Boeing has said it expects to produce more than $6 billion in free cash flow this year. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)