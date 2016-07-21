BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it will take more than $2 billion in accounting charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft program for the second quarter.
The charges will be taken when the Chicago-based aerospace and defense company reports second-quarter results on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.