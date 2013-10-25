Oct 25 () - (Adds forecasts of China orders, background
of 737 Max's
competition)
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE Oct 25 Boeing Co has secured
commitments for around 200 of its 737 Max aircraft, the upgraded
variant of its best-selling short-haul planes, from multiple
Chinese customers, said two sources familiar with the deals.
The deals are worth a combined $20.7 billion at list prices
and must be approved by the Chinese government, a usual practice
for aircraft orders in the country, before the customers can be
identified, the sources said.
These are the first commitments for the 737 Max from China,
the world's fastest-growing airline market. Officials from both
Boeing and Airbus, which makes the A320 that competes
with the 737, have said China is likely to overtake the United
States as the world's largest market over the next 20 years.
The commitments come from a range of customers including
state-owned airlines via the national procurement agency, China
Aviation Supplies Holding Company, as well as leasing firms
associated with the country's banks, the sources said.
China Aviation Supplies could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Airlines such as Air China, China Eastern
Airlines and China Southern Airlines are
all operators of the current models of the 737 in the country.
Committing to the aircraft while waiting for the government
to approve their fleet growth plans allow the airlines to secure
some of the earlier delivery slots for the 737 Max, for which
there have been 1,567 orders.
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the deal, and
would only say, "discussions with customers are confidential."
The 737 Max has been upgraded with new CFM Leap engines, and
has several other enhancements that make it a more
fuel-efficient aircraft than the existing models. CFM is a joint
venture between GE Aviation and Snecma.
Boeing said in a report in August that there are 1,650
single-aisle aircraft in China, with existing orders for another
700. These fly on domestic and regional routes of up to five
hours.
The planemaker also forecast that China will take delivery
of 3,900 single-aisle aircraft over the next 20 years.
The 737 Max competes with the Airbus A320 neo, the
re-engined variant of the European planemaker's popular
single-aisle aircraft.
Airbus said last month it has commitments for 100 A320 neo,
including 60 from flag carrier Air China and 20 from leasing
firm ICBC Leasing.
China is also developing its own single-aisle narrow-body
aircraft, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) C919, to
compete with the A320 and 737. The first flight has been delayed
to 2015, with the deliveries not expected to begin until a few
years after that.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)
nL3N0IF0H7