HONG KONG Jan 7 China said it has yet to
approve U.S. planemaker Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which
has put on hold the delivery of the jet to the world's fastest
growing aviation market.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , which
has outstanding orders for 10 Dreamliner B787s, had expected to
receive its first plane in 2012, but that has been delayed as
the U.S. company has yet to receive certification from Chinese
authorities.
Another Chinese airline, Hainan Airlines, which
aimed to get five B787 airliners last year, also had to push
back its schedule due to delayed certification, local media
reported.
China has been increasingly assertive when it comes to
exercising its right to independently certify the airworthiness
of western-built aerospace equipment, such as engines, industry
sources said.
Any aircraft has to obtain a certificate of airworthiness
from the Civil Aviation Administration of China before it can
enter the country.
"The approval process for the certification for the Boeing
787 aircraft is still in progress," the regulator said in an
email reply to Reuters on Monday.
"The timing of the issue of the certificate will very much
depend on the degree of cooperation of Boeing and U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA). Currently the process is
progressing smoothly," it added.
The Boeing 787 has already been certified by the FAA and
European Aviation Safety Agency.
Boeing declined comment on its customers' delivery plans.
"We are working closely with our customers to finalise the
delivery and ensure successful EIS (entry into service) of the
787 with our customers in China," it said in an emailed reply.
The aircraft, the first Boeing jet to be globally outsourced
to suppliers around the world, was first delivered to Japan's
All Nippon Airways in 2011 after being delayed for
3-1/2 years due to technical and other problems.
Boeing said China had firm orders for 35 B787 including 10
each from China Southern and Hainan Airlines, and another 15
from Air China Ltd.
In addition, Xiamen Airlines also announced orders for six
787s, pending government approval, it said.